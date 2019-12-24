|
|
Linda B. Wimmer, 76, of Upper Saucon Twp., died Monday, December 23, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of Charles David Wimmer. Linda was born in Allentown on August 2, 1943 to the late Robert and Bernice (Roberts) Dauscher. Linda was the Office Manager for Tri Tech in Bethlehem for many years until retiring.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 55 years; daughter: Meredith L. (Paul T.) Ziegler of Upper Saucon Twp.; sister: Renee Schoch of Bethlehem.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 1 – 2 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service 2 p.m. The interment will be held privately. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: Memorials to the VNA Hospice of St. Luke's, 240 Union Station Plaza, 1st Floor, Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 24, 2019