Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lima Missionary Baptist Church
3085 Yoder Rd
Lima, OH 45806
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lima Missionary Baptist Church
3085 Yoder Rd.
Lima, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Lima Missionary Baptist Church
3085 Yoder Rd.
Lima, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Duffman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda C. Duffman


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda C. Duffman Obituary
Beaverdam, Ohio

Linda C. (Debus) Duffman, age 76, of Beaverdam, Ohio, passed away at 1:51 a.m. on Aug. 18, 2019 at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center.

She was born on May 24, 1943 in Bethlehem, PA., to George and June (Weaver) Hulsizer who preceded her in death. She was formerly married to Robert H. Debus and he also preceded her in death.On Dec. 16, 2017, Linda married Douglas Duffman and he survives.

Linda worked for many years as a medical secretary at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Pennsylvania. She also ran a small antique business for years. She was a member of the Lower Milford, PA Historical Society as well as being an avid supporter of WWII and Vietnam Veterans. She enjoyed tracing genealogy and spending time with her family.

Survived by her family, Son; Kevin (Mary) Debus, Daughter; Kristin Debus, two granddaughters; Emily and Victoria and a brother, George Hulsizer.

Visitation will be held at the Lima Missionary Baptist Church, 3085 Yoder Rd. Lima, Ohio, on Friday August 23, 2019 from 9 to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will take place following the visitation at 11 a.m., with Rev. Terry Brock officiating.

The Hanneman Family Funeral Homes at the Siferd Funeral Home is honored to care for the Duffman family. Online condolences may be left for them at www.hannemanfh.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.