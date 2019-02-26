Linda C. Klotz, 71, of Macungie, formerly of Hazleton, died Sunday February 24, 2019 at the Inpatient Hospice Unit at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown. She was the domestic partner of Carol M. Passaro with whom she resided. Born in Allentown, November 8, 1947, Linda was the daughter of the late Melvin F. and Annie M. (Bittner) Klotz. She was employed as a residential advisor at Job Corps in Drums for 15 years before retiring. Prior to that, she worked at St. Luke's Nursing Home in Hazleton, The Lutheran Home at Topton, and Cloud Nine Pet Cemetery. Linda was a member of the Mercantile Club in Emmaus and Lehigh Valley Active Life.Survivors: In addition to her domestic partner, Carol; brothers, Larry N. Klotz of Catasauqua, Sherwood S. Klotz and his wife, Jacqueline of Allentown; several nieces and nephews; predeceased by siblings, Kermit K. Klotz and B. Betty Baer.Service: A memorial service will be held 10:30 am. Thursday, February 28, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Sally D. Zelker officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Morgenland Church Cemetery, Orefield. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home, to defray expenses, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary