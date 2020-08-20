Linda D. Cressman, 75, of Emerald, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Rodney R. Cressman, whom she married September 20, 1975. Born in Allentown on October 5, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Hugh W. and Lucille J. (LaBold) Jones. Linda was employed for PP&L for 52 years prior to retiring. She was a member of Bethel UCC, Slatington, and also a member of the Emerald Star Hose Co #1 Ladies Auxiliary.



She is survived by her husband Rodney, as well as cousins.



A graveside service will be held 10AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. No calling hours. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's name can be made to Bethel UCC , 160 4th Street, Slatington PA 18080



