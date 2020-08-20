1/1
Linda D. Cressman
1944 - 2020
Linda D. Cressman, 75, of Emerald, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of Rodney R. Cressman, whom she married September 20, 1975. Born in Allentown on October 5, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Hugh W. and Lucille J. (LaBold) Jones. Linda was employed for PP&L for 52 years prior to retiring. She was a member of Bethel UCC, Slatington, and also a member of the Emerald Star Hose Co #1 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by her husband Rodney, as well as cousins.

A graveside service will be held 10AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery, Slatington. No calling hours. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Linda's name can be made to Bethel UCC , 160 4th Street, Slatington PA 18080

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
So sorry to hear of Linda’s sudden passing. Rodney you will be in our thoughts and prayers.

Terry and Carol Feinour
Carol Feinour
Friend
August 19, 2020
I worked with Linda many years at PPL.
She was always happy! helpful and kind.
Karen Dallapalu
Coworker
