Linda D. Glickman, 72, of Allentown, passed away August 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Dr. Ronald J. Glickman. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Celia (Freedman) Zeiger. Linda received a Bachelors Degree from Framingham State University in Framingham, Mass., and a second Bachelors Degree from Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. She was an Occupational Therapist for the Warren County School District. Linda was very active at Temple Beth El and the Jewish Community Center. She enjoyed golfing and knitting, book club and mah jongg.
Survivors: Loving Husband, Ronald; Children, Jennifer Chaplis and her husband Mark, Lupita Knerr, Avram Glickman and his wife Kate; Grandchildren, Keri and Travis Miller, Kasen and Jaxon Knerr, William and Ryan Glickman. She was predeceased by her brother, Steven Zeiger.
Services: Due to COVID-19, Graveside services will be held 1PM Wed., Aug. 5th at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Social distancing will be maintained and masks are required.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.