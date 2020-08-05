1/2
Linda D. Glickman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda D. Glickman, 72, of Allentown, passed away August 3, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the wife of Dr. Ronald J. Glickman. Born in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Abraham and Celia (Freedman) Zeiger. Linda received a Bachelors Degree from Framingham State University in Framingham, Mass., and a second Bachelors Degree from Misericordia University in Dallas, PA. She was an Occupational Therapist for the Warren County School District. Linda was very active at Temple Beth El and the Jewish Community Center. She enjoyed golfing and knitting, book club and mah jongg.

Survivors: Loving Husband, Ronald; Children, Jennifer Chaplis and her husband Mark, Lupita Knerr, Avram Glickman and his wife Kate; Grandchildren, Keri and Travis Miller, Kasen and Jaxon Knerr, William and Ryan Glickman. She was predeceased by her brother, Steven Zeiger.

Services: Due to COVID-19, Graveside services will be held 1PM Wed., Aug. 5th at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. Social distancing will be maintained and masks are required.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, #170, Bethlehem, PA 18017.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Beth El Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 4, 2020
Sending my deepest sympathy to the whole family. She was a wonderful lady and I’m glad to have known her through my brother Sam Miller and Jen Chaplis , niece Keri Miller and nephew Travis Miller.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Hold onto all the good times you endured with her.
Sharon Fermato
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved