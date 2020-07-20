Linda D. Lindenmoyer, 74 of Northampton, Pennsylvania died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
Born Thursday, March 21, 1946 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Granville Newhard and the late Mamie (Brown) Newhard.
She was a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School and was last employed as a cashier for Simcoe Beverage Co., Walnutport, PA. for 23 years before retiring in 2014. She was a life long member of Grace United Church of Christ, Northampton, where she was a former Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Custodian, Consistory member and Secretarial Assistant. Linda loved to dance to polkas and was formerly in the audience of American Bandstand in 1957. She rooted for Penn State and NHS Football, and was an avid NASCAR Jeff Gordon fan.
Surviving are her life partner Barry W. Loch, Northampton, daughter, Kelly L. wife of Robert Nikisher of Walnutport, PA, step-son, Monte B. Loch of Northampton, PA. brothers, Ronald "Arnold" Newhard of Northampton, PA, Larry "Chipper" Newhard and wife Nona of Walnut Creek, CA, Dale "Chubby" Newhard and companion Anna Marie Wadding of Allentown, PA and Timothy "Nubey" Newhard of Northampton, PA, sisters, Mrs. Barbara Lebish of Northampton, PA and Debra wife of James Gates of Whitehall, PA. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald in
2006.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will be in Allen Union Cemetery Association, Northampton, PA.
