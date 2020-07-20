Linda spent her retirement years caring for our 3 daughters when Jessica went back to work. She was game-changer for our family. She was a game-changer for her church family and community at large (especially Franklin Elementary). Her presence, friendship, love, vigor & joy affected a tectonic shift our hearts forever. We will never ever remain the same. She walked every day in the Holy Spirit. She taught our daughters more about Jesus while supplying a humble, servant leader example for all to follow. We grieve and feel the profound loss here on earth. But know with certainty she dances across the meadows of the Hereafter with her parents, family & loved ones. Our earnest prayers to Kelly, Barry & the siblings who carry on without this marvelous human in our midst. We will never forget her.

John & Jessica Bing

Family