Linda D. Lindenmoyer
1946 - 2020
Linda D. Lindenmoyer, 74 of Northampton, Pennsylvania died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital- Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

Born Thursday, March 21, 1946 in Allentown, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Granville Newhard and the late Mamie (Brown) Newhard.

She was a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School and was last employed as a cashier for Simcoe Beverage Co., Walnutport, PA. for 23 years before retiring in 2014. She was a life long member of Grace United Church of Christ, Northampton, where she was a former Sunday School teacher, Deacon, Custodian, Consistory member and Secretarial Assistant. Linda loved to dance to polkas and was formerly in the audience of American Bandstand in 1957. She rooted for Penn State and NHS Football, and was an avid NASCAR Jeff Gordon fan.

Surviving are her life partner Barry W. Loch, Northampton, daughter, Kelly L. wife of Robert Nikisher of Walnutport, PA, step-son, Monte B. Loch of Northampton, PA. brothers, Ronald "Arnold" Newhard of Northampton, PA, Larry "Chipper" Newhard and wife Nona of Walnut Creek, CA, Dale "Chubby" Newhard and companion Anna Marie Wadding of Allentown, PA and Timothy "Nubey" Newhard of Northampton, PA, sisters, Mrs. Barbara Lebish of Northampton, PA and Debra wife of James Gates of Whitehall, PA. She was predeceased by her brother, Donald in

2006.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care of the Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA. 18067. Interment will be in Allen Union Cemetery Association, Northampton, PA.

Contributions: May be made to Grace UCC Church memorial fund c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
July 19, 2020
RON AND FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HER LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY SHE REST IN PEACE.
N.H.S.CLASS OF '68
July 19, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Barry, Kelly and family. I worked with Linda over 20 years and we became good friends. Linda was a kind and gracious person who was loyal to her family, friends, Church and community. The world has truly lost an angel. Rest In Peace, my friend. Gods Blessings.
Mary Anne Kern
Friend
July 18, 2020
To Barry and the Entire Family,
We are so sorry to hear about Lindas passing. She was such a pleasure to be around. We will always remember all the fun we had at our garage sales, Barbs patio picnics and karaoke. Matt will miss his polka partner. We will remember those days in our hearts forever.
Joe, Gloria and Matt Hutchins
July 18, 2020
My deepest sympathies and condolences to Christina (Newhard) Philipps and her entire family. Im so sorry for your loss.
Deidra Bigham
Friend
July 18, 2020
Linda spent her retirement years caring for our 3 daughters when Jessica went back to work. She was game-changer for our family. She was a game-changer for her church family and community at large (especially Franklin Elementary). Her presence, friendship, love, vigor & joy affected a tectonic shift our hearts forever. We will never ever remain the same. She walked every day in the Holy Spirit. She taught our daughters more about Jesus while supplying a humble, servant leader example for all to follow. We grieve and feel the profound loss here on earth. But know with certainty she dances across the meadows of the Hereafter with her parents, family & loved ones. Our earnest prayers to Kelly, Barry & the siblings who carry on without this marvelous human in our midst. We will never forget her.
John & Jessica Bing
Family
July 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Linda had a natural way to talk to strangers and be friends at the end of their conversation. Any child automatically hugged her. She was very important to my family and me, and will forever have a lasting impact in our lives. Linda was certainly a true servant of God and earned her Wings. She was a lifelong friend to many. We will love you and miss you always Ms Linda. You are now at Peace with your mom, dad and Butch.
God Bless and protect Barry, Kelly, Barbara, Ronnie, Chipper, Chubby, Debbie and Nubey.
Bonnie Almond
Family
July 18, 2020
Barry, Kelly, & Newhard & Loch Families,
I am so very sorry for your great loss. Linda was a very special person to so many, including myself. In today's world you do not find many as special as Linda was, so kind & caring, always there to help someone. Everyone is in my Thoughts & Prayers.
God Bless,
With Deepest Sympathy,
Don & Donna Scheetz - Hoffman

RIP Linda
Don & Donna Scheetz-Hoffman
Friend
July 18, 2020
I love miss Linda and she will always be in my heart!
Evangeline
Family
July 18, 2020
Linda was a very sweet lady. I am glad I had the opportunity to know her. She will be missed. Our condolences to the family.
Susan Sacks
Friend
July 18, 2020
Miss Linda was very kind and the best sitter. I enjoyed making crafts with her. I will miss her hugs.
Magdalen
Family
July 18, 2020
I loved going on walks with Miss Linda. I love you so much. It's hard to say bye. ♥
Love, Shiloh
Shiloh
Family
July 18, 2020
I was deeply moved by the passing of a dear and loving life time friend. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends. My heart goes out to all of her family at this sorrowful time. My deepest sympathy,Richard W. Folland
Richard W. Folland
Friend
July 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Linda Loch
July 18, 2020
Prayers to the family in such a rough time. She was such a kind loving person. She will be missed greatly by many.
Lisa Avate-Dougherty
July 17, 2020
To Barry and all your extended family, my sincerest sympathies and love to you all. Linda was angel on earth and now is an angel with the Lord. Shell be watching over you all from heaven. May all your wonderful memories of her give you strength and peace in this time.
Sheri Miller
Friend
July 17, 2020
Barry, Kelly and Family,
We hold dear and will cherish the wonderful memories with Linda. Linda was angelic in her ways and when she was in anyones presence, her smile and twinkles in her eyes, made one know they were welcomed with love, gentleness and kindness. Lindas laughter was contagious as it made you want laugh along with joy filled in our hearts. Linda will be greatly missed, she was a beautiful soul.
We believe God has bigger plans as Linda received her wings. Heaven shines brighter as another Angel came home.
Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Jim and Jan (Newhard) Faustner
Family
July 17, 2020
To all her family and friends..so sorry for your loss. Rest in knowing we will all see each other one day.
Donna Laub Smith
Friend
July 17, 2020
Heartfelt sympathy to Barry, Kelly, and Lindas siblings. Linda will be warmly remembered by my family for her beautiful smile and loving personality. She treated my daughter, Jenell, like a granddaughter and I will be forever grateful to have known her. Rest In Peace Linda. ❤
Denise (Schlener) Sickonic
Friend
July 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Loch Lindenmoyer and Newhard family. I grew up with the Newhard family and knew Linda. Rip heaven has gained a wonderful angel
Debra Burger
Acquaintance
July 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies and condolences to Barry and family. She will be greatly missed and always loved.
Katelyn Heffelfinger
Friend
July 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss, she will be greatly missed.
Laura Lubenesky
Neighbor
July 17, 2020
Condolences and sympathy to Barry and the entire Loch,Newhard and Lindenmoyer families. Its so hard to believe this happened. RIP Linda.
Carol Steele
Friend
