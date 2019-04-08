|
Linda H. Esopi, 79, of Allentown, passed away Wednesday morning, April 3, 2019, at the Phoebe Home in Allentown. Born in Nanticoke, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Ethel Stroudt Hearing. Linda was a graduate of Wilkes College with a degree in nursing and was employed as a registered nurse by the Allentown School District until her retirement. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Hearing and her sister, Barbara Hearing. Surviving are her husband of 48 years, Aldo Esopi, her children Lisa, Richard and David. Funeral services were held Friday at the Christian Apostolic Church in Plains Twp, PA
Published in Morning Call from Apr. 8 to Apr. 14, 2019