1/1
Linda Friedle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Friedle, 62, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Martin Friedle. Born in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of Arlene (Koeltzow) Skaggs of Allentown and the late Marvin Skaggs.She was a self-employed Licensed Professional Counselor. She belonged to Cedar Lutheran Church.

Surviving with her husband and mother are a daughter, Elizabeth Concannon, and husband Franklin of Peterborough, NH; a son, Andrew, and wife Quena in China; a sister, Lori Skaggs of Allentown; and grandchildren Kevin and Hannah.

Family and friends are invited to attend viewing hours from 3 - 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Burial will be in Peterborough, NH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Association for Play Therapy https://www.a4pt.org/donations/donate.asp?id=11305 Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Dear Martin and Family,

I have such fond and fun memories of Linda from our times working together on events at Cedar Church. She had a caring heart and warm, welcoming personality.

Please accept my condolences. Peace be with you during this difficult time.

Sharon Fenstermacher
Sharon Fenstermacher
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved