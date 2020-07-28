Linda Friedle, 62, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Martin Friedle. Born in Denver, Colorado, she was the daughter of Arlene (Koeltzow) Skaggs of Allentown and the late Marvin Skaggs.She was a self-employed Licensed Professional Counselor. She belonged to Cedar Lutheran Church.
Surviving with her husband and mother are a daughter, Elizabeth Concannon, and husband Franklin of Peterborough, NH; a son, Andrew, and wife Quena in China; a sister, Lori Skaggs of Allentown; and grandchildren Kevin and Hannah.
Family and friends are invited to attend viewing hours from 3 - 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Burial will be in Peterborough, NH.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Association for Play Therapy https://www.a4pt.org/donations/donate.asp?id=11305
