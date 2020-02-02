Home

DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Linda Gaal Obituary
Linda Lane Gaal, age 72, died January 31st. Linda was married to Dr. Francis Gaal for 52 years. She was a graduate of Dieruff High School and Cedar Crest College. Linda worked in long-term care and retired as the Controller of Phoebe Ministries. She was the daughter of the late Alton and Dorothy Lane. She is survived by her sister Donna Hammersmith of Bethlehem and brother James of Mechanicsburg, PA. Linda enjoyed traveling, gardening and volunteer work.

Services private at Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018 on Thursday, February 6th 6-8PM for dear friends and family.

Donations can be made to Historic Bethlehem.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 2, 2020
