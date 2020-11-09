Linda I. Broadhurst, 76, of Allentown, passed away November 5, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospice Inpatient Unit, Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Harvey and Mary (Jones) Schmoyer. Linda was employed as a mail sorter, at Good Shepherd Industrial Service in Allentown for more then 25 years until retiring.



Survivors: Children, Margie Mendoza, Linda Stepp and husband John and Son Richard Broadhurst; Sister, Joan Ziegenfus and husband Harry; many Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren. Linda was predeceased by her Son, William Broadhurst, Jr.



Services: Graveside service 10AM Tuesday, November 10, at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Arrangements entrusted to Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. All guest must wear masks and practice social distancing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store