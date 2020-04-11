|
|
On Thursday April 9, 2020, Linda Jean DeAngelis (Geiger) of Center Valley, loving wife and mother, passed away at the age of 66. Linda was born on July 30, 1953 to Ellwood and Miriam (Deibert) Geiger in Allentown, PA. On November 7, 1981 she married Michael Owen DeAngelis. Together they raised two children Jennifer and Mathew. Linda loved to sew and had been learning to quilt! There was no project too big or small. Her children fondly remember wearing hand-made clothes and Halloween costumes. She also made purses, toys, and quilts. She was always using her talents to help people in need. She was even working on hand made items to donate to health care workers just days before her passing.
Linda loved taking trips to Disney World and she traveled throughout the year with friends to various places. She never said no when it came to exploring a new place she had never been and always made sure to take a special trip with her daughter every year – just the girls. This past August, she was thrilled to have taken her first cruise with her family and traveled out of the country for the very first time. Linda also had a love for owls, giraffes, Hallmark movies, but, above all, she loved her family with all of her heart. She cherished the simple pleasures of family game night, family vacations, family traditions, and never missed an opportunity to tell her family how important they were to her. She will be fondly missed by her husband (Michael), children (Mathew and Jennifer), son-in-law (Michael), daughter-in-law (Emily), grandson (Jamison), sister (Irene), brother (Larry), several nieces and nephews, and a very long list of beloved in-laws and close friends!
A viewing will be held for immediate family and a memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 11, 2020