Linda J. Hart
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. Hart, 71, a lifelong resident of Wescosville, a community which she loved, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Martin E. Koch and the late Joyce W. (Wagner) Koch Boyer. A 1966 graduate of Emmaus High School, she was employed at McNabb's Service and Repair for 28 years. A proud and loving grandmother, she enjoyed going to the beach. Survivors: daughters, Tracy and partner, Jim Orendock, Kelly Kulpinsky and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Emily, Rylee, Cameron. Brother, Thomas, preceded her in death. Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved