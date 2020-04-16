Linda J. Hart, 71, a lifelong resident of Wescosville, a community which she loved, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Martin E. Koch and the late Joyce W. (Wagner) Koch Boyer. A 1966 graduate of Emmaus High School, she was employed at McNabb's Service and Repair for 28 years. A proud and loving grandmother, she enjoyed going to the beach. Survivors: daughters, Tracy and partner, Jim Orendock, Kelly Kulpinsky and husband, Mike; grandchildren, Emily, Rylee, Cameron. Brother, Thomas, preceded her in death. Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 16, 2020.