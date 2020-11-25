Linda L. McFarland, 72, of Nazareth, passed away peacefully in her home with her loving family by her side on November 21, 2020. Linda was the loving wife of Hugh J. McFarland. They celebrated 16 years of marriage on May 29th. Linda was born on June 14, 1948 in Bath, PA to the late Emerick and Marie Fischl Nagy. She was of the Catholic faith. Linda retired from S & L Plastics in Nazareth. Linda was a sweetheart, a very humble person. She adored her family; family was everything to Linda. She was a member of the Jacksonian club in Nazareth. Along with her husband Hugh, Linda is sadly missed by her daughters, Theresa Naska wife of Thomas, of Nazareth, Lauralee Hoenisch wife of Roy, of Schnecksville, Melinda Emery, with whom Linda resided; son, Harry Emery and wife Tammy, of Bath; step-son, Jamie McFarland, of Nazareth. Grandchildren: Brent Bartholomew and companion Jen, Clare Seibert wife of Michael, Harry Emery and companion Sophie, Madison Naska, Nicole Castillo; along with five great-grandchildren. Brother, Eugene Nagy; sisters: Nancy Stannard wife of Richard, and Elaine Johnson. Many nieces and nephews. Linda was predeceased by brothers: Frank, Richard, Earl, Edward and Daniel; sisters: Irene, Florence, Josephine and Marie; step-son, Jason McFarland. Family and friends may gather on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM at the Joseph F. Reichel Funeral Home Inc., 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Social distancing will be practiced, face masks are required. A maximum of 10 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home to pay respects at one time, rotations will be in place to accept all visitors. Burial is private. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
.