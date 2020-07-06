Linda L. "Nonnie" Strain, 73, of Salisbury Township, passed away in her home surrounded by her loving family on July 4, 2020. She was the wife of the late Michael J. Strain, who passed away in 2015. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Frances (Seislove) Demeter. Linda graduated from Dieruff High School in 1965 and she was the Assistant Vice President of Operations at the AMEFCU. She was a volunteer for the Salisbury Youth Association and the Salisbury High School football program for many years.
Survivors: Daughter, Michele Hill and her husband, Todd; Brother, Joseph Demeter and his wife, Lucy; Sister, Lisa Demeter Scarcia and her husband, Leno; Nieces and Nephews, Joel, Tracey, Tricia, Terry Jr., Nico, and Anthony; Sister-In-Law, Linda Demeter; 2 Step-Grandchildren, Tyler and Corey Hill. Linda was predeceased by her brother, Terry Demeter.
Services: 7 PM Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Sts., Allentown. A viewing will be held 6-7 PM Wednesday in the funeral home. Masks are required and social distancing must be practiced. www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or to a charity of your choice
.