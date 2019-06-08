Linda L. (Schaeffer) Wentz, 73, of Springville, Susquehanna County, formerly of Palmerton, died Thursday, June 6, 2019 in the home of her daughter, Tammi L. Dannecker. She was the wife of the late Donald L. Wentz. Born in Allentown, January 5, 1946, Linda was the daughter of the late LeRoy A. and Mildred M. (Werley) Schaeffer. She was employed as a cook at the former Neffs Hotel for many years before retiring. Survivors: Children, Tammi L. Dannecker (Frederick, Jr.) with whom she resided, Terri A. Williams of Weissport, Kim M. Bieber (Jesse) of Lehighton; brothers, LeRoy J. "Butch" Schaeffer (Janet) of Walnutport, Ronald D. Schaeffer (Joann) of Mason, NH; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; 2 nephews; step children, David Wentz (Brenda) and Todd Wentz (Brenda) both of Palmerton, Clark Wentz (Melanie) of Cherryville, Carla Moyer (Ed) of Jim Thorpe; predeceased by a granddaughter, Missy L. Dannecker, great great grandson, Myles, and sister, Mary Louise Follweiler.Service: Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, June 12, 2019 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Kayli L. Freeman officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 11:00 am. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Guthrie Hospice c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary