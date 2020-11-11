Linda Lee Lean, 71, of Bethlehem, died Monday, November 9, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Hanover Twp. She is the wife of William J. Lean. Linda was born in Fountain Hill on June 23, 1949 to the late Roy J. "Reds" and Mildred (Abbott) VanBilliard. She is a 1967 graduate of Liberty High School. She was a cashier at Lehigh University Bookstore for 20+ years. Linda is a member of College Hill Moravian Church, Bethlehem. She enjoyed sewing and truly had a passion for spending time with her grandchildren.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her husband of 49 years, last January, children, Brian S., his wife Kathy of Lower Saucon, and their son Hunter, Denise G., her husband Douglas Frey of Kempton, and their daughter Larissa, the Rev. Jodie L., her husband Scott Harney of Hanover Twp., and their sons, Benjamin and Nathaniel; brother, David and his wife Joann of Bethlehem. Predeceased by a sister, Joanne Roth.
SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 4-6 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020 and 10:30 – 11 a.m. Monday at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. with the Rt. Reverend Douglas H. Kleintop, officiating. The interment will conclude services at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Camp Hope, PO Box 165, 15 Ridgeway Ave, Hope, NJ 07844.