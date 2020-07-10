1/1
Linda Louise Lanshe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Louise Lanshe, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in her home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Valentine J. and Kathryn (Hartman) Lanshe. Linda had an Associates degree in music from Dean College and she went on to attend Penn State University. She worked for Hess's as a buyer in the beginning of her working career and then as a Regional Account Manager for Cigna Insurance for the rest until retiring. Linda's earthiness, her realness, her pull-no-punches attitude was funny, endearing, surprising, and sometimes startling, but always honest, forthright, and true. Linda enjoyed craft and antiques fairs, concerts, painting, glass-making, the Easton Lebanese festival, and political discussions. She had an indefinable charisma that drew people to her as their center, their Sun. Our Sun. We are united in grief and wish her eternal peace.

SURVIVORS: Linda will be lovingly remembered by her nephew Jesse Lanshe of Chicago, IL; her cousins Lynn Weaver, Susan Simonnet, Darlene and Angela Mozeko, Connie Hartman, numerous other cousins and friends and her best friends Linda Tracy with whom she resided and Jane Sonne. Linda was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Scott Lanshe.

SERVICES: Due to Covid19, A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Linda's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, New York 10002.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 9, 2020
We had a great time at ICSI after Hess's closed. I'm glad we reconnected on FB. I will miss your posts and busting on me about politics. We will do it again on the other side. Till then kiddo!
Phil Maro
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved