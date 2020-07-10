Linda Louise Lanshe, 68, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 in her home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Valentine J. and Kathryn (Hartman) Lanshe. Linda had an Associates degree in music from Dean College and she went on to attend Penn State University. She worked for Hess's as a buyer in the beginning of her working career and then as a Regional Account Manager for Cigna Insurance for the rest until retiring. Linda's earthiness, her realness, her pull-no-punches attitude was funny, endearing, surprising, and sometimes startling, but always honest, forthright, and true. Linda enjoyed craft and antiques fairs, concerts, painting, glass-making, the Easton Lebanese festival, and political discussions. She had an indefinable charisma that drew people to her as their center, their Sun. Our Sun. We are united in grief and wish her eternal peace.
SURVIVORS: Linda will be lovingly remembered by her nephew Jesse Lanshe of Chicago, IL; her cousins Lynn Weaver, Susan Simonnet, Darlene and Angela Mozeko, Connie Hartman, numerous other cousins and friends and her best friends Linda Tracy with whom she resided and Jane Sonne. Linda was preceded in death by her brothers Robert and Scott Lanshe.
SERVICES: Due to Covid19, A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Linda's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation, 155 East 55th Street, Suite 6H, New York, New York 10002.