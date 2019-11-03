|
Linda M. Jeffery, 69 of Bethlehem passed away peacefully on Friday November 1st, 2019. She was the beloved sister of her four brothers and daughter of Marian W. Jeffery and the late Charles R. Jeffery of Bethlehem. Linda was born in Phillipsburg NJ. She attended the Swain school in Allentown, and Ellen Cushing Junior College in Bryn Mawr. She was employed by Moravian Academy in Bethlehem where she worked as a housekeeper for many years. She was a one-time member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bethlehem and she lived at the Moravian House apartments in Bethlehem. She had many interests from philosophy and current events, to the latest scientific discoveries. She was an avid reader and was absolutely unbeatable at Trivial Pursuit. A gentle soul, she was quick to laugh, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
SURVIVORS: In addition to her loving mother Marian, she will be lovingly remembered by her brothers, Alan Jeffery and his wife Peg of Kempton, Don Jeffery and his wife Cherylann of Old Bridge, NJ, David Jeffery and his wife Tricia of Schnecksville, Roger Jeffery and his wife Lisa of Kempton, many loving nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday November 9th, 2019 at Cantelmi-Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, PA 18018. Private burial will follow at Nisky Hill Cemetery.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: (stjude.org) or the Bethlehem Area Public Library, 11 West Church St. Bethlehem, PA 18108.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 3, 2019