Linda M. Ziminsky Obituary
Linda M. Ziminsky, 70, of Allentown, passed away, Sunday, March 31,2019, in her home. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Walter M. Marks and Emma M. Thomas, and step father Lloyd Oscar Thomas. She was a waitress for over 40 years at many diners in Allentown. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino. She is survived by sons, Brian Stefanov and wife Brandi, and Justin Ziminsky; grandchildren, Hailey, Chad, Stefanie, Shawn, Aiden, Mark and Sandra; sisters, June Widner and Carol Nichol. She was predeceased by her sons, Mark Stefanov and David Marks; brothers, Paul Marks and James Marks. Services will be held 11:00 am Friday April 5, 2019 at the Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. Allentown PA 18102. Calling will begin at 10:00 am Friday in the funeral home. www.trexlerfuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 3, 2019
