Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
215-679-5933
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
163 Main Street
Pennsburg, PA 18073-1311
Linda Moyer


1944 - 2020
Linda Moyer Obituary
Linda Deardorff Moyer, 75, died on January 8, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on September 27, 1944 to the late Kenneth and Margaret Deardorff and graduated from Tenafly High School in 1962 and Ursinus College in 1966. "Señora Moyer" taught History and Spanish at Upper Perkiomen High School for 32 years, retiring in 1997. She was respected and admired as a disciplined yet compassionate educator. She loved to travel and read and was also passionate about local history. She shared her time and knowledge with many local historical organizations.

Linda is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Moyer Kilmer, wife of Brian, and grandsons, Jacob Lars and Elias Nathaniel of Gillette, NJ.

All are invited to gather on Friday, January 31 from 3-5 PM at the Falk Funeral Home, 163 Main St., Pennsburg.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Palm Schwenkfelder Church, PO Box 66, Palm, PA 18070. Please write "maintenance of Hosensack Meeting House" in the memo line. Visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 26, 2020
