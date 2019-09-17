|
|
Linda S. Buki, 70, of Hellertown, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Health Care. She is the wife of the late Eugene R. "Bucky" Buki who died March 25, 2018. She was born in Allentown on September 1, 1949 to late Franklin M. and Evelyn V. (Hottenstein) Scherer. Linda was a long time dedicated employee of the McDonald's in Hellertown for 23 years until retiring.
SURVIVORS: Children: Robert E. (Kelly) of Hellertown, Terri A. (Donald H.) Heil of Perkasie, Lynn S. Fox in FL; 6 grandchildren.
SERVICE: There will be no services. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019