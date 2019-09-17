Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Buki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda S. Buki


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda S. Buki Obituary
Linda S. Buki, 70, of Hellertown, died Friday, September 13, 2019 at Phoebe Richland Health Care. She is the wife of the late Eugene R. "Bucky" Buki who died March 25, 2018. She was born in Allentown on September 1, 1949 to late Franklin M. and Evelyn V. (Hottenstein) Scherer. Linda was a long time dedicated employee of the McDonald's in Hellertown for 23 years until retiring.

SURVIVORS: Children: Robert E. (Kelly) of Hellertown, Terri A. (Donald H.) Heil of Perkasie, Lynn S. Fox in FL; 6 grandchildren.

SERVICE: There will be no services. Arrangements by Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd, Easton, PA 18042.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
Download Now