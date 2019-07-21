Linda Sandler Chmielewski, 69, of Columbia, MD, and formerly of Allentown, passed away July 19, 2019. Linda was the widow of Ronald Chmielewski. She was born in Allentown to the late Abraham and Francine (Boguslawski) Sandler. Linda received her Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from the University of Maryland. She was passionate about education and art. She was a classroom teacher in Maryland following graduation, and when she and Ron moved back to Allentown to grow their family, she became an art dealer, custom framer and owner of Chmielewski Gallery. Linda returned to education after her kids were grown and spent the last 19 years working at the Swain School.



As a 50-year two-time cancer survivor, her strength and zest for life were unyielding. Her positivity, compassion for others, and genuine smile made her a bright light among friends and family. Some of her greatest joys in life were her two children and her four granddaughters.



Survivors: Son, Joshua, of Boardman, OH (Sylvie and Evie); Daughter, Danielle Silverman and husband Matthew of Fulton, MD (Simone and Camille); Brother, Neil and wife Sonja of Frederick, MD; Sister-in-law, Brenda Bosma, of Selbyville, DE; Brother-in-law, Timothy C. and wife Ann of Sauk Rapids, MN.



Services: Graveside, 11am Monday, July 22, at Beth El Memorial Park, Whitehall, PA 18052. Luncheon and shiva to follow. Arr. by Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to , the Susan G. Komen foundation, or the Lehigh Valley Arts Council.