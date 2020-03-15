|
Linda S. Edwards, 67, of Allentown, passed away on Friday March 13, 2020. Linda was the wife of the late Wayne D. Edwards who passed in June of 2018. Born in Chicago, IL she was a daughter of the late Henry and Jean (Schweitzer) Geary. Linda worked for 20 years for MCS Industries in Easton prior to her retirement. Surviving are her daughters; Christina Moquin and Kimberly wife of Christopher Dunham Sr. both in Kentucky, and Kelly wife of Richard Braun in Whitehall. Her brother Michael (Kim) in North Carolina. Li nda's grandchildren are; Zachery, Anthonie, Nethaniel, Caidance, Charity, Christopher Jr., and Kiersten. She was preceded in death by her sister Karen Stanlaw, and her beloved dog Angel. A gathering of family and friends will be on Wednesday March 18, 2020 from 12:00 noon until 1:30 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Linda's memory to Wreaths Across America, c/o Roseann M. Wieand, 202 American St. Whitehall, Pa. 18052.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2020