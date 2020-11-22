Linda S. Fegley, 64, of Danielsville, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 surrounded by her family.



Born in Allentown in 1955, she was a daughter of the late Charles C. and Margaret R. Fegley.



Linda was employed as an RN with Lehigh Valley Hospital for 41 years working 3rd shift in the MB Unit. Outside of work she enjoyed watching horse and auto racing, spending time with her cats at home, and caring for her family and friends. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic and is already missed.



Surviving Linda are her brothers, Mark Fegley (Julie) and Timothy C. Fegley (Brenda); her nieces, Justine, Missy, and Rachel; her nephews, Patrick and Eric; along with 7 great nieces and nephews, and her feline companions Jamie and Major Healey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Fegley.



A memorial Mass for Linda will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, King of Prussia.



