Linda S. Harding, 70, of Allentown, passed away April 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late George J. and Thelma M. (Casciano) Badame. Linda was a Vice President at M&T Commercial Banking, last working at the Lehigh St. branch for 15 years. Previously she worked at PNC in the same capacity. She was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and received her Associates Degree from Cedar Crest College. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Linda was an avid golfer and a member of many charitable organizations. Survivors: Son, Michael S. Harding; Brother, Jay Badame and his wife Linda; Husband and Companion, Joseph M. Harding; Nephews, Michael and Jeffrey Badame; Grandson, Julian. She was predeceased by her Siblings, Christine Badame, Nicholas and John Badame and a Nephew Steven Badame. Services: Memorial 6PM Tues., April 16th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held Tues. 4:30-6PM at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019