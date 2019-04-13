Home

Linda S. Harding

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda S. Harding Obituary
Linda S. Harding, 70, of Allentown, passed away April 11, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. Born in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late George J. and Thelma M. (Casciano) Badame. Linda was a Vice President at M&T Commercial Banking, last working at the Lehigh St. branch for 15 years. Previously she worked at PNC in the same capacity. She was a graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and received her Associates Degree from Cedar Crest College. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown. Linda was an avid golfer and a member of many charitable organizations. Survivors: Son, Michael S. Harding; Brother, Jay Badame and his wife Linda; Husband and Companion, Joseph M. Harding; Nephews, Michael and Jeffrey Badame; Grandson, Julian. She was predeceased by her Siblings, Christine Badame, Nicholas and John Badame and a Nephew Steven Badame. Services: Memorial 6PM Tues., April 16th at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 17th & Hamilton Streets, Allentown. A gathering will be held Tues. 4:30-6PM at the funeral home.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019
