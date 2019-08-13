|
|
Linda S. Houser, 70 of Port Trevorton, entered into rest on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of William L. Houser, who survives.
Friends and family are invited to the visitation on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 8:00 AM until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 112 Fairview Drive, Selinsgrove. Officiating will be Father Tukura Pius Michael, O.P. Private interment will be held at a later date in Paradise Cemetery, Port Trevorton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made in loving memory of Linda to the Building Fund at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The George P. Garman Funeral Homes, Inc., 9366 Rt. 35, Mt. Pleasant Mills have been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 13, 2019