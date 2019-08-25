|
|
Linda S. Pramik, 70 years, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She and her husband Matthew Pramik were married for 38 years this past March. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Kathryn (Stephens) Mulzet of Fogelsville. Once a cheerleader at Parkland High School and waitress at the former Shankweiler's Hotel in Fogelsville, Linda then started a 40-year career in the payroll department at Schaefer Brewing Company (later Samuel Adams Brewery) on the plant's opening day in Fogelsville in 1972.
Survivors: husband, Matt, brothers, John J. Mulzet of Whitehall, Robert E. Mulzet of Melbourne, FL, Barry J. Mulzet and wife Katharine of Phoenixville; sister, Janice A. Smith and husband Stuart of Cape Canaveral, FL, nieces and nephews, Catherine, Connor, Jordan, Mia, and Brooke.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 21 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 881 Marcon Blvd., #3700, Allentown, 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 25, 2019