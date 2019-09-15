|
Linda S. Pramik, 70 years, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She and her husband Matthew Pramik were married for 38 years this past March. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late John E. and Kathryn (Stephens) Mulzet of Fogelsville. A Celebration of Life will take place at 11:30 AM on Saturday, September 21 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church St., Fogelsville. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 AM. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, 881 Marcon Blvd., #3700, Allentown, 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019