Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Rems
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda S. Rems

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Linda S. Rems Obituary
Linda S. Rems, 69, of Allentown passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in her home. She was born in Sellersville a daughter of the late Harold H. Welsh, Sr. and Emma E. (Croman) Welsh. Linda was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School Class of 1967 and the Bethlehem Business School. She began her career as a bookkeeper at the Lehigh County Vo-Technical School and then for the Wilson Area School District before retiring in 2008. Linda was a member of the former Midway Manor Moravian Church, Allentown. She was an active member of the Parents Without Partners group. She had a passion for gardening, arts and crafts and Dachshunds. Linda loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Survivors: Daughter, Shannon M. and her husband John K. Gable of Allentown; brother Harold H. Welsh, Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Coopersburg; grandchildren, Alexander, Lillian, Cooper and Evan and her four nieces. She was pre-deceased by her brother Larry Welsh. Services: 10:30 A.M. Monday, April 22nd in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Woodland Cemetery, Coopersburg. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: 501 N 17th St #212, Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now