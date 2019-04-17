Linda S. Rems, 69, of Allentown passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 in her home. She was born in Sellersville a daughter of the late Harold H. Welsh, Sr. and Emma E. (Croman) Welsh. Linda was a graduate of Southern Lehigh High School Class of 1967 and the Bethlehem Business School. She began her career as a bookkeeper at the Lehigh County Vo-Technical School and then for the Wilson Area School District before retiring in 2008. Linda was a member of the former Midway Manor Moravian Church, Allentown. She was an active member of the Parents Without Partners group. She had a passion for gardening, arts and crafts and Dachshunds. Linda loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Survivors: Daughter, Shannon M. and her husband John K. Gable of Allentown; brother Harold H. Welsh, Jr. and his wife Kathryn of Coopersburg; grandchildren, Alexander, Lillian, Cooper and Evan and her four nieces. She was pre-deceased by her brother Larry Welsh. Services: 10:30 A.M. Monday, April 22nd in the Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. 274 North Krocks Road, Allentown. Call 9:30 – 10:30 A.M. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family in the Woodland Cemetery, Coopersburg. www.stephensfuneral.com. Contributions: 501 N 17th St #212, Allentown, PA 18104. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary