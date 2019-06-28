|
|
Linda S. (Manescu) Rupell, 76, of Bethlehem, died on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She was born in Bethlehem; daughter of the late Stephen and Johanna (Kern) Manescu. Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Jack E. Rupell, Sr.
Linda was a graduate of Liberty High School. She dedicated her life to her family and will be dearly missed by her sons, Jack E. Rupell, Jr. and Rodney W. Rupell both of Bethlehem; granddaughter, Laura E. Rupell of Buffalo, NY; cousin, Cynthia Davis; as well as her extended family.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 28, 2019