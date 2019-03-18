Linden L. "Butch" Miller, 71, of Macungie, passed away suddenly Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of the late Paulette J. (Stopp) Miller. Born in Longswamp Twp., he was the son of the late Frederick Schoenly and Annie Miller. Before retiring, Butch worked for Sherman Excavating as well as for Upper Milford Twp., and the Lehigh County Game Commission. Prior, he worked for Bally Case and Cooler. He was a member of Zion Lehigh Lutheran Church, Alburtis. He was a member of Lehigh Lodge #326 F&AM, Macungie, served with the Macungie Boro and the Macungie Institute. He was an Army veteran.Survivors: companion Alice Rahn; sisters in law Debbie A. Bortz and her husband Dean, Kathy E. Brensinger and her companion Jahni Braun; brother in law Terry and his wife Sharon Stopp; nephews Ronnie and Darrell Ruppert, Ricky Stopp, Jason and Denny Brensinger, Daniel Fox; niece Beverly. He was predeceased by brother Levane; sister Betty Ruppert; and nephew Scott. Services: 10:30 AM, Monday, March 25 at Schmoyer Funeral Home, 8926 Brookdale Rd., Breinigsville. Calling will begin at 9:30 AM and burial with military honors at Lehigh Zion Cemetery. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.comMemorials can be made to L.C. Humane Society, 640 Dixon St., Allentown, 18103. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary