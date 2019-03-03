Linford F. Labs, 93, of Riegelsville died February 24, 2019 in his home, He was the husband of the late Eleanor H. E. (Heffner) Labs. Born in Stoney Point, Bucks County he was the son of the late Edward H. & Edith V. (Fretz) Labs. He was a Federal Meat Inspector working until the age of 71. After his retirement he volunteered for many years at St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital. He enjoyed dancing, camping, playing cards with his friends and working his land. Linford was a member of the Bach Choir of Bethlehem for 22 years. He was a member of St. Matthews Evangelical Lutheran Church (Kellers Church) in Perkasie. He is survived by his three children Priscilla A. Sarko nee Labs (Wayne T.) of Allentown, PA, Jonathan F. Labs of Montreal, Canada, and Eric J. Labs of Vienna, Virginia. Predeceased by his companion Ruth Corrado and a brother Edward H., Jr. Family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, evening March 6, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. There will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Luke's Quakertown Hospital 1021 Park Ave. Quakertown, PA 18951. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary