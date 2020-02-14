Home

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
8227 Hamilton Blvd.
Breinigsville, PA
Service
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
8227 Hamilton Blvd.
Breinigsville, PA
Linford S. Bastian Obituary
Linford S. Bastian, Sr., 89, of Allentown formerly of Macungie, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in his home. He was the husband of Joyce E. (Meck) Bastian, with whom he shared 71 years of marriage. Born in Trexlertown, he was the son of the late Owen M. Sr. and Lillie L. (Leiser) Bastian. He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Breinigsville. He served in the US Army during the Korean War. Linford was a partner in Owen M. Bastian, Inc. For 59 years, he was a member of Lehigh Lodge #326 F & AM and in 1971, he served as worshipful master. He was a 32nd Degree Mason in the Scottish Rite Valley of Allentown.

Survivors: Wife Joyce; children, Linford S. Jr. and his wife Michele, Cheryl, wife of Nick Platco, Eileen, wife of Dr. Brian Wilson; grandchildren Jared, Chris, Rachel, Linford III, Jacob; 5 great grandchildren; brother Owen; sister Alethia Smith. He was predeceased by brothers Walter, Harold, Rev. Edwin, and sister Mildred Clauser.

Services: 11:00 AM, Monday, February 17, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 8227 Hamilton Blvd., Breinigsville. Calling begins at 9:30 AM in the church. Masonic services will be held at the church prior to the church service. Arrangements by Schmoyer Funeral Home, Breinigsville. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lehigh Lodge 326, PO Box 212, Trexlertown, 18087 or to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 18031
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 14, 2020
