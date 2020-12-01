Lisa A. Harris-Krum, 49, of Breinigsville, passed away, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. She was the wife of Kevin D. Krum, whom she married on April 23, 2003. Born in Palmerton, she was the daughter of Francis and Carol (Harris) Matisinez. Lisa worked most recently as a dispatcher for Samuel Adams, Fogelsville.



In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by sons: Brandon Krum and wife Kimberly, Andrew "AJ" Harris, Connor Krum, Colin Krum; daughter: Courtney Krum; grandchild: Carter; half brother: Chris Brazes; half sister: Tracey Brazes. She was pre-deceased by a brother Christopher Matisinez.



Private family services will be held. Arrangements are under the care of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be to Macungie Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, PO Box 43, Macungie PA 18062.



Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2020.