Lisa G. Mohr, 59, of Emmaus, died Feb. 4, 2020 in her residence. She was the wife of Jerry A. Mohr. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Robert D. and Dolores A. (Kratzer) Miller and stepdaughter of Marilyn Miller. Lisa was a graduate of Empire Beauty School. She worked for 30 years in the cosmetology profession, working for Holiday Hair, Regis Corporation, and owned her own shop. She was a member of the Mercantile Club of Emmaus, Catholic War Veterans Emmaus, and Macungie Post 9264 Ladies Auxiliary. Lisa is survived by her husband of 26 years, Jerry; stepmother, Marilyn; stepson, Michael Mohr of Slatington; stepdaughter, Melissa Mohr of Allentown; sisters, Kristin wife of Troy Boyer of Waldorf, MD, Robin Rice of Dublin, OH, and Cheryl Marsh of Allentown; many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date by the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or to Macungie Post 9264 Ladies Auxiliary, 287 Lehigh St., Macungie, PA 18062.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 8, 2020