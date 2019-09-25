Home

Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
Lisa L. Snyder


1971 - 2019
Lisa L. Snyder Obituary
Lisa L. Snyder, 48 of Whitehall, PA, passed away September 22, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Born January 28, 1971 in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of Alice (Smith) and the late Buddy Wright. Lisa was most recently employed by the Allentown Toy Company where she worked as a salesperson for the last 10 years. She was a member of the West Catasauqua Fire Company and the American Legion Post # 367 (Fullerton).

Survivors, mother Alice Tiley, children, Alicia Wellington, Joshua Wellington and Jayce Snyder, sisters, Lynn Deibert, Melissa Carlson, Sandie Preusch and Helen Wright, grandchildren Hailie and Akalia, companion, Glen Clewell , step-father Richard Tiley. She was predeceased by her father Buddy and a son, Douglas.

A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Tuesday, October 1st at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, September 30th and on Tuesday October 1st from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Northampton, PA.

Memorial contributions in Lisa's memory may be made to or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 25, 2019
