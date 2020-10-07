1/1
Lisa M. Cihylik
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa M. (Hummel) Cihylik, 52, of Danielsville, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at home. Born December 7, 1967 in Allentown, she was a daughter of Margaret E. (Kirchner) and the late Kenneth P. Hummel. She was a graduate of Northampton High School. Lisa was the owner of Blue Feather Garden Maintenance. She was a member of Zion's Stone United Church of Christ. Lisa loved animals, plants, flowers, and being outdoors. She was a loving mother, sister, and daughter. In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her son, Jonathan Cihylik; former husband, David Cihylik; brother, Kenneth J. Hummel and wife, Linda; sister, Kathleen L. Bammer; brother, Ronald E. Hummel and wife, Sharon; brother, Dennis J. Hummel and wife, Barbara; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10th at 11:00 a.m. in Zion's Stone United Church of Christ, 51 Church Rd., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial to follow in Zion's Cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Zion's Stone United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Zion's Stone United Church of Christ
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved