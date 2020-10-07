Lisa M. (Hummel) Cihylik, 52, of Danielsville, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 at home. Born December 7, 1967 in Allentown, she was a daughter of Margaret E. (Kirchner) and the late Kenneth P. Hummel. She was a graduate of Northampton High School. Lisa was the owner of Blue Feather Garden Maintenance. She was a member of Zion's Stone United Church of Christ. Lisa loved animals, plants, flowers, and being outdoors. She was a loving mother, sister, and daughter. In addition to her mother, Lisa is survived by her son, Jonathan Cihylik; former husband, David Cihylik; brother, Kenneth J. Hummel and wife, Linda; sister, Kathleen L. Bammer; brother, Ronald E. Hummel and wife, Sharon; brother, Dennis J. Hummel and wife, Barbara; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Services: Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10th at 11:00 a.m. in Zion's Stone United Church of Christ, 51 Church Rd., Northampton. Family and friends may call Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the church. Burial to follow in Zion's Cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family.