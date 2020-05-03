My beautiful sweet baby sister. I will always cherish the time I was able to spend with you and all the memories. You will be in my heart everyday. A day won't go by that I don't think of you. I miss and love you so much. I know you got your wings so spread them and fly. Save me a good spot next to you. We will be together again. RIP Sweet heart

Love always ❤



God Saw You

God saw you getting tired,

When a cure was not to be.

So He wrapped his arms around you,

and whispered, "Come to me".

You didn't deserve what you went through,

So He gave you rest.

God's garden must be beautiful,

He only takes the best

And when I saw you sleeping,

So peaceful and free from pain

I could not wish you back

To suffer that again.



Love you ❤

Kathy Ward

Sister