Lisa M. Sanchez
1969 - 2020
Lisa M. (Hahn) Sanchez, 51, of Cape Coral, FL, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL. She was the wife of Bonifacio Sanchez. Born March 16, 1969, in Trenton, MI, Lisa was the daughter of the late Raymond Hahn, Jr. and Grace S. (Muthard) Hahn. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Davenport University in 2007. Lisa was a purchasing manager in the home building industry. Lisa was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Cape Coral, FL.

Survivors: In addition to her husband, Bonifacio; sons, Justyn R. Sanchez and Nicholas A. Sanchez both at home; sisters, Judith A. Ward (Walter) of Flat Rock, MI, Kathy L. Ward of Covington, LA; numerous nieces and nephews.

Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home in Schnecksville, PA. No public calling hours. Intement will follow the service at Friedens Church Cemetery, Slatington, PA. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. You may view a recording of Lisa's funeral Wednesday evening, May 6th on the funeral home website.

Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
At Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 entries
I already miss you dearly. I will always remember all of the great times I had at your house growing up and all of the times I came to visit you all in Florida and North Carolina. You were the best aunt I could have ever asked for and a second mom to me. Your pain and suffering is now over and I know the rest of our family is happy to be reunited with you in Heaven. I love you Aunt Lisa and know that I will see you again one day!
Jared Ward
Family
My deepest condolences to the family,
I pray you find some peace in your faith.
Dirk Anderson
Friend
My beautiful sweet baby sister. I will always cherish the time I was able to spend with you and all the memories. You will be in my heart everyday. A day won't go by that I don't think of you. I miss and love you so much. I know you got your wings so spread them and fly. Save me a good spot next to you. We will be together again. RIP Sweet heart
Love always ❤

God Saw You
God saw you getting tired,
When a cure was not to be.
So He wrapped his arms around you,
and whispered, "Come to me".
You didn't deserve what you went through,
So He gave you rest.
God's garden must be beautiful,
He only takes the best
And when I saw you sleeping,
So peaceful and free from pain
I could not wish you back
To suffer that again.

Love you ❤
Kathy Ward
Sister
My dear friend. GOD finally put HIS arms around you and lifted you to rest. You did not go alone for part of us went with you. Thank you for lifelong memories. Prayers for Bonifacio and the boys. Love you forever.
Debi and Harvey Rissover
Friend
I am going to miss you forever saved
me a spot next to you in heaven until we meet again i love you so much RIP MY SWEET LOVE
Bonifacio Sanchez
Spouse
