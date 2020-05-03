Lisa M. (Hahn) Sanchez, 51, of Cape Coral, FL, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hope Hospice, Cape Coral, FL. She was the wife of Bonifacio Sanchez. Born March 16, 1969, in Trenton, MI, Lisa was the daughter of the late Raymond Hahn, Jr. and Grace S. (Muthard) Hahn. She received her Bachelor's Degree from Davenport University in 2007. Lisa was a purchasing manager in the home building industry. Lisa was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Cape Coral, FL.
Survivors: In addition to her husband, Bonifacio; sons, Justyn R. Sanchez and Nicholas A. Sanchez both at home; sisters, Judith A. Ward (Walter) of Flat Rock, MI, Kathy L. Ward of Covington, LA; numerous nieces and nephews.
Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home in Schnecksville, PA. No public calling hours. Intement will follow the service at Friedens Church Cemetery, Slatington, PA. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com. You may view a recording of Lisa's funeral Wednesday evening, May 6th on the funeral home website.
Published in Morning Call on May 3, 2020.