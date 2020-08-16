1/1
Liselotte G. Callmann
Liselotte G. "Lilo" Callmann, 94, of Allentown, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, in Cedarbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Erich Callmann and shared an incredible love with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born in Germany, she left Berlin in 1951 to join her husband in Allentown and became a proud U.S. citizen in 1952. While a homemaker raising her four children in their beloved Breinigsville home, Lilo bred and raised many German Shepherd dogs. She loved driving and later in life, in addition to becoming a realtor, she began working as an independent contractor for Interstate Courier Express until age 80. Her favorite hobbies were gardening and photography and she enjoyed visiting casinos and playing Bingo.

Survivors: son, Luther Callmann (Maurine); daughter, Clarissa Bencan (Joel); daughter, Ingrid Callmann (Karen Askins); son, Eric Callmann; grandchildren, Zachary Bencan (Ashley), Adam Bencan, Cassandra Callmann (Ray), Austin Callmann; great grandchildren, Jackson, Claire and Alexandra Bencan.

Services: Private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, of any amount, to Cedarbrook Nursing Home 350 S. Cedarbrook Rd. Allentown PA 18104.

