Lloyd E. Slifer, 87, of Emmaus, died Dec. 9, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Francine D. (Schumaker) Slifer. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Russell and Anna (Frankenfield) Slifer. Lloyd honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a steamfitter, working for Local #420 for many years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Unami Fish and Game. Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Sally Slifer-Ryan wife of Jim Ryan of Coopersburg; son, Scott Slifer and wife Christie of Woodsboro, MD; grandchildren, Jeffrey Slifer, Blake Slifer, Stacianne Slifer, and Bobby Beck; great granddaughter, Bailee; brother, Ralph Slifer of Allentown; sister, Bernadine Loch. He was predeceased by a son, Gregory L. Slifer. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Truth for Women, Inc., 3400 Bath Pike #103, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019