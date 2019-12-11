Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Resources
More Obituaries for Lloyd Slifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lloyd E. Slifer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lloyd E. Slifer Obituary
Lloyd E. Slifer, 87, of Emmaus, died Dec. 9, 2019 in his residence. He was the husband of the late Francine D. (Schumaker) Slifer. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Russell and Anna (Frankenfield) Slifer. Lloyd honorably served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a steamfitter, working for Local #420 for many years, retiring in 1994. He was a member of Unami Fish and Game. Lloyd is survived by his daughter, Sally Slifer-Ryan wife of Jim Ryan of Coopersburg; son, Scott Slifer and wife Christie of Woodsboro, MD; grandchildren, Jeffrey Slifer, Blake Slifer, Stacianne Slifer, and Bobby Beck; great granddaughter, Bailee; brother, Ralph Slifer of Allentown; sister, Bernadine Loch. He was predeceased by a son, Gregory L. Slifer. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Truth for Women, Inc., 3400 Bath Pike #103, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lloyd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -