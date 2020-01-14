Home

C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
215-536-6550
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
C R Strunk Funeral Home
821 W Broad St
Quakertown, PA 18951-1221
View Map
Lloyd H. Bleam, 91, of Quakertown passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House Bethlehem. He was the husband of Shirley M. (Whitham) Bleam. They were married 67 years last November. Born in Ottsville, PA he was the son of the late Harold & Jennie (Hoot) Bleam. He worked at the former Thysen Krupp Budd Company in Philadelphia installing rail cars and car chassis before retiring. He was a member of the Upper Bucks Senior Center and was an avid hunter. He attended Trinity Lutheran Church in Quakertown. Lloyd was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War. His tour included Germany and France. In addition to his wife he is survived by five children Diane B. Scherier, Michael L. Bleam (Katie), Kathy J. Weaver (Kenneth), Timothy J. Bleam (Peggy), and Nancy L. Cawley (David). A brother Leonard Bleam. Nine grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Michael. Memorial Services will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the John Rivers Memorial Post 11322, 41 Belmont Ave. Quakertown PA 18951 or to Trinity Lutheran Church, 102 N. Hellertown Ave. Quakertown PA 18951.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -