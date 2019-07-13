The Reverend Doctor Lloyd H. Kenyon Jr. died on July 10th, 2019. With his wife of 65 years, Betty, he had lived in retirement at Birchwood Lakes in Dingmans Ferry, Pa for the last 25 years. He was born in Rhode Island and attended Eastern Baptist College and Eastern Baptist Theological Seminary in Philadelphia from which he received Bachelor of Arts and Master of Theology degrees. Later he received an honorary doctoral degree for outstanding pastoral and denominational service. He pastored three churches – Richmond Hill in Long Island, Calvary Baptist in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Preakness Baptist in Wayne, New Jersey. He served as President in the American Baptist Home Misson Society and of the New Jersey Baptist Convention. While in Wayne he also served as chairman of the Board of Directors of 700 Sisco Senior Housing Co. He also received the Outstanding Citizen Award from Temple Beth Tikvah. In retirement he led tours to Israel, Greece, and Turkey, and traveled to 51 different nations. For 18 years he taught Church History and Bible courses at TOALC, the older adult community program of East Stroudsburg University and also for 15 years at Milford United Methodist Church. He concluded his church ministry by serving as interim pastor at the First Baptist Church of America (1636) in Providence Rhode Island.



He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, and his sister, Jacqueline Hutcheon, as well as his three children, Mark (Joanie), Gwen (Dave Rosenblatt), and Lynn (Chris Panico). He is also survived by 6 greatly loved grandchildren; Jonathan, Lori, Caroline (David Odell), Jessica, Jennifer, and Matthew, along with his step-granddaughter Kari (Mike Delsoldato) and their children, Anthony, Mikaela, and Lillian.



After cremation, memorial services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Allentown, Pa., on Sunday, July 14th, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Published in Morning Call on July 13, 2019