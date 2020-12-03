Rev. Lloyd H. Moll, age 93, of Allentown, made his transition on November 27, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Isabelle (Lapp) Moll.



Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Lloyd Sr. and Mildred (Huffman) Moll. Lloyd proudly served his country as an underwater demolition man in the Navy during WWII. He later went on to work as an ironworker for 29 years. Lloyd was the founder and Pastor of St. John's Church of Faith in Allentown for 49 years. His greatest joy was his family and church that he built.



In addition to his wife Isabelle, Lloyd is survived by his daughter Donna, wife of Scott Owens, sons, Gordon husband of Jennifer Moll and Christopher, husband of Jeanne Birosik. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Allentown Funeral and Cremation Services.



