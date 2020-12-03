1/2
Rev. Lloyd H. Moll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Lloyd H. Moll, age 93, of Allentown, made his transition on November 27, 2020 at his home. He was the loving husband of Isabelle (Lapp) Moll.

Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Lloyd Sr. and Mildred (Huffman) Moll. Lloyd proudly served his country as an underwater demolition man in the Navy during WWII. He later went on to work as an ironworker for 29 years. Lloyd was the founder and Pastor of St. John's Church of Faith in Allentown for 49 years. His greatest joy was his family and church that he built.

In addition to his wife Isabelle, Lloyd is survived by his daughter Donna, wife of Scott Owens, sons, Gordon husband of Jennifer Moll and Christopher, husband of Jeanne Birosik. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Allentown Funeral and Cremation Services.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 2, 2020
Our condolences to you Isabelle and to your family on the passing of Lloyd . Lloyd had a great smile that would lighten up the whole expo building which I will miss . Llyod fly high with the angels and rest easy.
Donna Rogulski
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved