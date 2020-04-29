Loralee M. Hamman, 72, of Emmaus, died April 24, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice. She was the wife of Ronny L. Hamman. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice (Kuhns) Gogel. Loralee worked as a CNA for many years at Gracedale Nursing Home, retiring in 2009. Loralee is survived by her husband, Ronny; son, Jeffrey Hamman and wife Jayne of Bath; granddaughter, Heather Hamman; brothers, Darin and Dennis; sisters, Cheryl, Dawn, and Penelope. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.

