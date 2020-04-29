Loalee M. Hamman
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loalee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loralee M. Hamman, 72, of Emmaus, died April 24, 2020 in Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice. She was the wife of Ronny L. Hamman. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Beatrice (Kuhns) Gogel. Loralee worked as a CNA for many years at Gracedale Nursing Home, retiring in 2009. Loralee is survived by her husband, Ronny; son, Jeffrey Hamman and wife Jayne of Bath; granddaughter, Heather Hamman; brothers, Darin and Dennis; sisters, Cheryl, Dawn, and Penelope. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
1 entry
I am so sorry for your loss!
violet Zimmerman
Acquaintance
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved