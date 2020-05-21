Lois A. Geho, 83, formerly of Emmaus, passed away in her home in Palmyra, PA on May 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert D. Geho, who passed away in 2013. Born in Pitman, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Anna (Snyder) Dietrick. Lois was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Congregation Church, Emmaus. She was a loving mother who enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, and traveling.
Survivors: Daughters, Deb Selinsky of Palmyra, Carol Unfried of Palmyra and her husband, Cliff; Sister, Marlene Walter of Ashland; Brother, Jim Dietrick of Ashland and his wife, Lynn; Step-Son, Rick Geho of Allentown and his wife, Cindy; Step-Daughter, Joyce Dietrick of Ashland and her husband, Lewis. In addition to her late husband, Lois was predeceased by her brothers, Terry and Charles Dietrick, Step-Daughter, Debra Geho; Grandson, Christopher Geho.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com
Contributions: St. Matthew's Evangelical Congregation Church, 35 N. 5th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.