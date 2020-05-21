Lois A. Geho
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois A. Geho, 83, formerly of Emmaus, passed away in her home in Palmyra, PA on May 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Albert D. Geho, who passed away in 2013. Born in Pitman, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lewis and Anna (Snyder) Dietrick. Lois was a member of St. Matthew's Evangelical Congregation Church, Emmaus. She was a loving mother who enjoyed gardening, sewing, crafts, and traveling.

Survivors: Daughters, Deb Selinsky of Palmyra, Carol Unfried of Palmyra and her husband, Cliff; Sister, Marlene Walter of Ashland; Brother, Jim Dietrick of Ashland and his wife, Lynn; Step-Son, Rick Geho of Allentown and his wife, Cindy; Step-Daughter, Joyce Dietrick of Ashland and her husband, Lewis. In addition to her late husband, Lois was predeceased by her brothers, Terry and Charles Dietrick, Step-Daughter, Debra Geho; Grandson, Christopher Geho.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Allentown, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions: St. Matthew's Evangelical Congregation Church, 35 N. 5th Street, Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Allentown
1629 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-432-4128
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved