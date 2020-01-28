|
|
Raise a glass to the life well-lived of Lois A. (Feitusch) Gerhart. (Hers would be filled with a martini and three olives.)
Lois A. (Feitusch) Gerhart, 90, of Allentown, died Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township. She was the wife of the late Donald P. Gerhart. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Luzerne County, November 23, 1929, Lois was the daughter of the late Henry F. and Anna C. (Schneider) Feitusch. She was employed as a school bus driver in the Parkland School District for eight years before retiring. A graduate of the fomer Nesbitt Memorial Hospital, School of Nursing, Lois was a Registered Nurse and was employed at the hospital for three years before retiring in 1952. She was a member of Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Allentown and a former volunteer for the Lehigh County Meals on Wheels.
Survivors: Children, Lynn C. Patterson and her husband, Thomas of Laurys Station, George P. Neely III and his wife, Mary Beth of Allentown, Mark K. Neely and his wife, Deb of Coplay, Gail A. Hinkle and her husband, Darren of Germansville; nine grandchildren.
Service: Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020 in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc., 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Grace C. Olson officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church (Sanctuary Lighting Fund) c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 28, 2020