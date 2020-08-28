1/1
Lois A. McMillan
Lois A. McMillan, 89, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Russell P. Dalrymple, who died in 1996 and the late Joseph D. McMillan, who died in 2013.

Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Genevieve (Rice) Alder. Lois was a 1949 graduate of Allentown High School. She worked as an executive secretary for Western Electric and Bell Labs for more than 30 years, until retiring. Lois was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, loved knitting, crocheting, gardening, crossword puzzles, was an excellent cook and was a political junkie. Most of all, she lived for her family – Lois was the family matriarch and care-taker.

Survivors: Son, John F. Dalrymple and his spouse Paul Ciempola of Jersey City, NJ; step-children, Carol Eldridge of Bethlehem, Russell G. Dalrymple and his wife Patricia of Ormond Beach, FL, Lauren Openlander and her husband John of St. Louis, MO, and Diana Winett and her husband Rob of Lewisburg; brother, Richard P. Alder and his wife Diane of Coopersburg; beloved nieces and nephews, Janet, Mary Beth, Nancy, Jody, Tracey, Tom, Kirk and Eric. Lois was preceded in death by a son James W. Zellner, sister Kathleen Martrich and brothers Frederick and William Alder.

Services: A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A visitation for relatives and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Social distancing will be observed and we request that face coverings be worn inside the funeral home.

Contributions: Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to the Masonic Village, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 28, 2020.
