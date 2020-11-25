1/1
Lois Ann Englert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois Ann Englert 88, of Whitehall passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Louis J. Englert. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last April. Lois was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Ralph R. and Veronica C. (Kuntzweiler) Camp. She was employed as a secretary for the Lehigh County Sheriff's Office and Bridesburg Foundry, Whitehall for 20 years before retiring in 2000. Lois was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown where she was a member of the Women of St. Francis. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, bowling, baking cookies and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors: Husband; son, Louis D. and his wife Jane Englert of Ephrata, PA ; daughters, Diane E. Keller and her companion Al Peasley of MD, Suzanne wife of Michael Lahanas of Allentown, Kathleen wife of Richard Miller of Lancaster, PA; sister, Joan Zartler of Allentown; grandchildren, Killian and his wife Cynthia, Katelyn and her husband Kenny, Veronica and her husband AJ, Demitri, Noah and Colin; great grandsons, Marcus and Simon. She was predeceased by her siblings William Camp and Elizabeth Marlow.

Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.

Contributions: Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice 2700 Luther Drive Chambersburg, PA 17202 or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1046 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA 18102.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved