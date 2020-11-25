Lois Ann Englert 88, of Whitehall passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Louis J. Englert. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary last April. Lois was born in Allentown a daughter of the late Ralph R. and Veronica C. (Kuntzweiler) Camp. She was employed as a secretary for the Lehigh County Sheriff's Office and Bridesburg Foundry, Whitehall for 20 years before retiring in 2000. Lois was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Allentown where she was a member of the Women of St. Francis. She enjoyed dancing, sewing, bowling, baking cookies and most importantly spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors: Husband; son, Louis D. and his wife Jane Englert of Ephrata, PA ; daughters, Diane E. Keller and her companion Al Peasley of MD, Suzanne wife of Michael Lahanas of Allentown, Kathleen wife of Richard Miller of Lancaster, PA; sister, Joan Zartler of Allentown; grandchildren, Killian and his wife Cynthia, Katelyn and her husband Kenny, Veronica and her husband AJ, Demitri, Noah and Colin; great grandsons, Marcus and Simon. She was predeceased by her siblings William Camp and Elizabeth Marlow.
Services: Private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com
.
Contributions: Spirit Trust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice 2700 Luther Drive Chambersburg, PA 17202 or St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church 1046 W Cedar St, Allentown, PA 18102.