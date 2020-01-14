Morning Call Obituaries
|
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
(610) 838-0521
LOIS BARNETT
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
326 Main St
Hellertown, PA 18055
LOIS E. BARNETT


1925 - 2020
LOIS E. BARNETT Obituary
Lois E. Barnett, 94, formerly of Lower Saucon Twp., died Monday, January 13, 2020 at St. Luke's, Anderson Campus, Easton. She is the wife of the David L. Barnett, who died March 22, 2009. Lois was born in Scranton on August 7, 1925 to the late Henry and Amelia (Heckel) Schunk. She was a Music Teacher at Palisades School District for many years. Lois is a member of Fritz United Methodist Church, Bethlehem, Bethlehem Bach Choir and Choral Union of Lehigh University.

SURVIVORS: Son: Walter H. Barnett of Saylorsburg; nieces and nephew. Predeceased by son: Michael D. Barnett.

SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10 -11 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers memorials to her church, 303 W. Packer Ave. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 14, 2020
