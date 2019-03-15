Morning Call Obituaries
Lois E. Smith

Lois E. Smith Obituary
Lois E. Smith, 89, Bethlehem Twp., died Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg, Bethlehem. She is the wife of the late Donald L. Smith who died Oct. 15, 2012. Lois was born in Fountain Hill on January 12, 1930 to the late Joseph and Melba (Krause) Beltch. She worked at the former Laros Silk Mill as a packer, Wood Catering and a head cook for the Bethlehem Area School District. Lois is a member of the former Lower Saucon Lutheran Church. More recently, she participated in bingo and the Autumn Club at the Bethlehem Recreation Center. SURVIVORS children: Kathy L. (James) Cieslak of Bethlehem and Linda L. (Philip) Fekula of Bethlehem; sister: Greta (Carl) Sutton of Lower Saucon; grandchildren: Emily Brown (Daniel), Ellen Cieslak, Nathan Fekula, Lindsay Shiner (Patrick); great grandchildren: Ethan, Liam & Lila Rose Fekula, Aiden Lee Shiner. SERVICE Private graveside services will be held at Lower Saucon Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com.CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, memorials to, Pibbles & Paws Safe Haven 545 Creek Road Bath, 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 15, 2019
